Populele, A Bluetooth Enabled Smart Ukulele That Teaches Beginners to Play With Lights and Games

Popupband, a smart music company based in New York City, have created the Popuele, an incredible sound responsive, bluetooth-enabled, smart ukulele that uses video games, pre-loaded chords and songs, and fret lighting to help quickly teach a novice how to play and then continue to play the instrument. Popupband is raising funds through Indiegogo in order to bring the Populele to market.

The world’s first smart ukulele, learn your first song in 15 minutes with Populele. It’s more than just a gadget — feel its handcrafted European maple and Italian Aquila strings and you’ll know. The 72-LED smart fretboard connects to our app via Bluetooth, making your journey to music mastery as simple as playing a game. An adorable hybrid of craftsmanship, tech, and fun, Populele will change the way you learn music.

Popupband will also be introducing their similarly smart Poputar sometime in the future.

