Official ‘Rick and Morty’ Group Art Show Presented by Gallery1988 (West) in Los Angeles

Renegade Rick by Dustin Lincoln

Gallery1988 (West) is currently presenting the official “Rick and Morty” group art show in Los Angeles. The event opened on January 13th, 2017 and will remain on display until January 28th. The talented artists’ wonderful works of Rick and Morty themed art are available to purchase from the Gallery1988 website.


I’m starting to work up some anxiety about this whole thing by Dan Mumford

Rick and Morty by Ashly Lovett


The Ricks Must Be Crazy by Taylor Rose

Shut Up, Morty! by Mike Bilz

Let’s Get Riggity Wrecked! by Nan Lawson

Thanks, Mr Poopybutthole by Erin Hunting

Rick Sanchez by Bruce White

Thundersquanch by Jason Chalker

image via Gallery1988

