Nimuno Loops, Flexible and Posable Tape That Turns Anything Into a LEGO Compatible Surface

Nimuno Loops can turn anything into a LEGO compatible surface using flexible and posable tape that can be shaped and reapplied. The tape can also be cut to create different surface patterns.

Imagine being able to build around corners, on curved surfaces, or even onto the sides of that sailing ship you’ve just spent hours building. You forgot to engineer a point of attachment for that sweet dinosaur-smashing cannon? No problem. Snip a length of Nimuno Loops, stick it on the hull, mount your cannon and be on yarr way.

The company has launched an Indiegogo campaign to bring the tape to market and they’re offering rolls of tape as rewards to backers with stretch goals including new colors.

via Nerd Approved