Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Nimuno Loops, Flexible and Posable Tape That Turns Anything Into a LEGO Compatible Surface

by at on

Numino Loops

Nimuno Loops can turn anything into a LEGO compatible surface using flexible and posable tape that can be shaped and reapplied. The tape can also be cut to create different surface patterns.

Imagine being able to build around corners, on curved surfaces, or even onto the sides of that sailing ship you’ve just spent hours building. You forgot to engineer a point of attachment for that sweet dinosaur-smashing cannon? No problem. Snip a length of Nimuno Loops, stick it on the hull, mount your cannon and be on yarr way.

The company has launched an Indiegogo campaign to bring the tape to market and they’re offering rolls of tape as rewards to backers with stretch goals including new colors.

Nimuno Loops

via Nerd Approved

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.