New Wonder Woman Trailer Explores the Origin Story of the Legendary Amazon Warrior Princess

Warner Bros. has released a new Wonder Woman trailer that explores the origin story of the legendary Amazon warrior princess. Wonder Woman is scheduled for release on June 2, 2017.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.