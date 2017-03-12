Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

New Wonder Woman Trailer Explores the Origin Story of the Legendary Amazon Warrior Princess

by at on

Warner Bros. has released a new Wonder Woman trailer that explores the origin story of the legendary Amazon warrior princess. Wonder Woman is scheduled for release on June 2, 2017.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Wonder Woman

A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.