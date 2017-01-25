NASA Simulates Landing on the Surface of Pluto Using Images From the New Horizons Mission

NASA has created a video of a simulated landing on the surface of Pluto using images and data taken from the New Horizons mission that sent a probe for a close pass of the dwarf planet.

What would it be like to actually land on Pluto? This movie was made from more than 100 images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft over six weeks of approach and close flyby in the summer of 2015. The video offers a trip down onto the surface of Pluto — starting with a distant view of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon — and leading up to an eventual ride in for a “landing” on the shoreline of Pluto’s informally named Sputnik Planitia.