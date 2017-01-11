Laughing Squid

Mythical Unicorn Taxidermy Trophy Knitting Kit

Firebox is featuring a Knit Your Own Unicorn Trophy kit that allows you to dabble in a little magic while knitting your very own mythical unicorn taxidermy prize to hang on the wall of your home.

Trying to hunt down a real unicorn is a long and thankless task. It’s time you accepted defeat (seriously, it’s getting weird now) and knitted your own Unicorn Trophy.

This majestic creature was dreamt up by Sincerely Louise, a Brixton-based creative who designs her own faux-taxidermy animal patterns and holds regular knitting workshops in her studio.

Aimed at easy to intermediate knitters, the hand-assembled kit uses chunky acrylic yarn to bring this beautiful steed to life – well, sort of, it’s fictional AND it’s just the head after all.

With such thick wool and easy-to-follow patterns you get to see results super fast – the kit even includes a handy wooden back board so you can mount this fabulous beast on the wall when you’re finished.

