Murderous Toy Chucky Returns in ‘Cult of Chucky’, The Latest Installment in the Child’s Play Franchise

Murderous toy Chucky returns in Cult of Chucky, that latest installment in the Child’s Play franchise. The film will be the seventh movie in the franchise and will feature the return of both Chucky’s original nemesis Andy (Alex Vincent) and his wife Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly). It is expected to be released some time in 2017.

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar®-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.