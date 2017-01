A photo posted by MILLE© (@millebot) on Dec 10, 2016 at 5:52pm PST

Millebot is a large-scale 3D printer that is built inside an easy to transport shipping container so production can be moved to where it is needed. The system uses a proprietary clay medium, but can use other materials in its hybrid manufacturing process like cement mixes, sand, and crushed glass.

The creators of Millebot put the system on display at Maker Faire Orlando where the team explained how the system works, their individual contributions, and their hopes for the future of Millebot.

