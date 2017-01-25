Laughing Squid

Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017), Legendary Actress, Dancer and Philanthropist

Mary Tyler Moore, the beautiful and iconic actress, dancer and philanthropist who inspired multiple generations of women, passed away on Wednesday, January 25th due to complications from diabetes type 1. She was 80 years old.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over this great woman’s passing.

Rest In Peace Ms. Moore. Love is all around, no need to fake it.

