Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017), Legendary Actress, Dancer and Philanthropist

Mary Tyler Moore, the beautiful and iconic actress, dancer and philanthropist who inspired multiple generations of women, passed away on Wednesday, January 25th due to complications from diabetes type 1. She was 80 years old.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over this great woman’s passing.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary ???? — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

Always loved the amazing Mary Tyler Moore. So funny, smart – and unforgettable in this: https://t.co/JEbSRpyjvE — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Rest In Peace Ms. Moore. Love is all around, no need to fake it.