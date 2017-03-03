Laughing Squid

Martial Artist Isao Machii Sets World Record for Most Sword Cuts Through Straw Mats in One Minute

On a high-speed episode of Guinness World Records‘ weekly video series, Meet the Record Breakers, they traveled to a park in Toyonaka, Japan to watch martial arts expert Isao Machii attempt to set a new record for the Most martial arts sword cuts through rush straw mats in one minute. He successfully sliced through the record with a total of “87 precise samurai sword cuts.”

The rules for this title state that the straw shafts must be a minimum of 90 cm in length and clearly divided into four sections of 15 cm. The cuts must then be made in the 15cm sections marked on the shafts. (read more)

