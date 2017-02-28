Leather Boba Fett Themed Bowler Hat

The talented folks at The Blonde Swan hat boutique in Fremont, Ohio have created an out of this world Boba Fett themed bowler hat that was handmade from a variety of colored leathers. The made to order Star Wars hat is available to purchase from their Etsy shop. They also build all sorts of other steam punk and pop culture themed hats.

Constructed of various colored leathers, hand cut accents including black patent leather to symbolize the shin of the helmets visor. We make all of our products using traditional leather-working techniques to give you something that will last a lifetime. Our Boba Bowler is hand-crafted from premium raw leather that is then wet molded, keeping true to the classic bowler style with its slyly curled brim. They are then finished with a cotton padded sweat band and custom belt to finish the hat.