Kate McKinnon Transforms From Jeff Sessions to Shud the Mermaid During a Four Minute Break

Kate McKinnon

A rare behind-the-scenes video from the March 11th episode of Saturday Night Live shows how the very talented Kate McKinnon is amazingly transformed by the makeup crew out of her Jeff Sessions costume and into Shud the Mermaid using only the time they had available – a four minute commercial break.

On March 11th, 2017, the SNL make-up team had only one commercial break to get Kate McKinnon out of her Jeff Sessions character and into her “Shud the Mermaid” character. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at that transition.

The “Weekend Update: Al Franken and Jeff Sessions” skit.

The “Shud the Mermaid” skit.

