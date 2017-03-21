Kate McKinnon Transforms From Jeff Sessions to Shud the Mermaid During a Four Minute Break

A rare behind-the-scenes video from the March 11th episode of Saturday Night Live shows how the very talented Kate McKinnon is amazingly transformed by the makeup crew out of her Jeff Sessions costume and into Shud the Mermaid using only the time they had available – a four minute commercial break.

