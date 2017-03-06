John Oliver Travels to Dharamsala, India to Speak With a Rather Jovial Dalai Lama

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In an absolutely wonderful episode of Last Week Tonight , host John Oliver traveled all the way to Dharamsala, India to speak with Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama. Despite being exiled from his home country, Oliver found the Tibetan monk to be wonderfully welcoming, jovial and unafraid to talk about difficult subjects, going so far as to call Oliver a demon and claiming to cure alcoholism in Mongolia with horse milk.

Tibetan Buddhists have suffered deep persecution by the Chinese government. John Oliver sits down with the Dalai Lama to discuss China, the conditions in Tibet, and horse milk.

Many thanks to the Dalai Lama for taking the time to talk to me about everything from reincarnation to horse milk. pic.twitter.com/udR5M5NyKi

— John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) March 6, 2017