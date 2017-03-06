Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

John Oliver Travels to Dharamsala, India to Speak With a Rather Jovial Dalai Lama

by at on

In an absolutely wonderful episode of Last Week Tonight , host John Oliver traveled all the way to Dharamsala, India to speak with Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama. Despite being exiled from his home country, Oliver found the Tibetan monk to be wonderfully welcoming, jovial and unafraid to talk about difficult subjects, going so far as to call Oliver a demon and claiming to cure alcoholism in Mongolia with horse milk.

Tibetan Buddhists have suffered deep persecution by the Chinese government. John Oliver sits down with the Dalai Lama to discuss China, the conditions in Tibet, and horse milk.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.