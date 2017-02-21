Laughing Squid

Jacques Cousteau Talks About the Importance of Protecting the Environment in Lost 1978 Interview

On a fascinating episode of the Blank on Blank animated series The Experimenters, the legendary Jacques Cousteau spoke about his ever-changing search for Atlantis, how the film Jaws was affecting endangered shark populations and the importance of protecting the environment. This conversation took place during a lost 1978 interview with Roy Leonard.

The Cousteau society is dedicated to improving our life and the perspectives of life of our children and grandchildren by protecting the water system of this planet by all means. It intends to achieve these goals by using all the communication methods possible. Television. Film.

