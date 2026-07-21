Welder Vividly Paints Metal With a Blowtorch Flame

Austin Hargett of Weld.com showed how the flame from a blowtorch can create unique, vibrant multi-color patterns on 16-gauge copper and carbon steel.

Learn how to flame paint copper with a torch and create bold blues, purples, oranges, and rainbow-style heat colors on metal.

Hargett also covered essential safety practices, surface preparation techniques like sanding and cleaning, and the use of various torch tips to control flame painting effects on metal.

Austin covers copper prep, torch tip selection, heat control, steel vs copper color changes, and how to build unique flame-painted metal art.

via The Awesomer