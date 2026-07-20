20 Marbles Race Each Other on an Unpredictable Racetrack Made of Sand

Jelle Bakker of Jelle’s Marble Runs presented the seventh season of his Sand Marble Rally, featuring challenging new courses. As in previous years, the 20 marble “competitors” navigated varying weather conditions and unpredictable terrain as they jockeyed to be the first one down the hill.

Ahead of Marble Rally Season 8 coming this month, here is the Marble Rally Season 7 all events video! In this series, 20 marbles will compete over 10 races to be the fastest on sand! This video also contains all B-league races too.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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