Sweaty Photographer Becomes a Salt Lick for a Presumptuous Mountain Goat in the French Alps

After wrapping up a commercial sports shoot high in the French Alps of Chamonix, British photographer Jake Baggaley and his assistant Nick made their way down the vertical cliffs, where they encountered several Ibex (mountain goats). One presumptuous Ibex broke through the clips of the via ferrata (iron road) and licked Baggaley’s sweaty leg as if it were a salt lick.

A commercial photographer really did make friends with the locals while on a shoot in at the Alps, when a goat joined him on a climb and licked the salt of his leg.