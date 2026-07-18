Masked Musician Plays Fantastical Handmade Instruments Alongside a Robotic Drummer Named Ernie

British broadcaster DaynaTG spoke enthusiastically with artist Peter K. Rollings, the masked genius behind Experimental Sonic Machines, about the unique stringed instrument he was playing at the time and another he had handy. All of Rollings’ fantastical instruments are handmade, with a nod to both past and future, and he performs alongside a robotic drummer named Ernie (also handmade).

All ESM’s music is original, with homemade music machines using paper discs as programs. There’s also my robot drummer Ernie. There’s a set of original songs, but it can tangent off into improvisation – no gig is the same.

Experimental Sonic Machines TEDx Talk