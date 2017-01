Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

For CineFix‘s ongoing Trailer Mix series, New York filmmaker Bobby Burns and Dustin McLean teamed up to create a fake movie trailer that reimagines Raiders of the Lost Ark as an action spy Bourne movie.

We can dream, right? What if this Steven Spielberg classic was actually part of the Bourne series? Here’s a little taste for the action spy fans!