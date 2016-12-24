I’m Not Just For Christmas, A Touching Reminder That Animals Aren’t Presents to Be Returned

Chris Poole, the beloved human to the feline duo of Cole and Marmalade documented his touching visit to a local cat shelter as a way to remind people that the responsibility of caring for an animal doesn’t necessarily make for a good holiday present and can’t be returned when one grows bored.

All they want for Christmas is a FUREVER home! … A cute kitten or puppy under the Christmas tree might seem like the most adorable gift you could give this holiday season. But in too many cases the initial excitement wears off in the new year when people realize the long term commitment of time, money and energy they now have. Plus animals that misbehave and are now seen as a problem that they no longer want, so shelters are bombarded with people “returning their gifts”