How to Practice Just About Anything More Effectively

A TED-Ed lesson by Annie Bosler and Don Greene gives tips for how to practice just about anything more effectively. The lesson focuses on how repetition causes physical changes in the body and brain, and how experts in many different fields get the most out of their practice.

Mastering any physical skill takes practice. Practice is the repetition of an action with the goal of improvement, and it helps us perform with more ease, speed, and confidence. But what does practice actually do to make us better at things? Annie Bosler and Don Greene explain how practice affects the inner workings of our brains.

