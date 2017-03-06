How to Cook the Chef’s Special Pollo a la Plancha From 2017 Best Picture Oscar Winner Moonlight

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to transform a few simple ingredients into the “Chef’s Special” pollo a la plancha from the 2017 Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight.
Chiron is prepared a Cuban classic in the movie I don’t really want to make fun of here in the description: Moonlight. Simple ingredients prepared simply often yield stunning results – will the chef’s special rise to the occasion?
This week's installment of BWB features the Cuban classic Pollo a la Plancha from La La Land — sorry — Moonlight. https://t.co/x3XQiynLyB
— Binging With Babish (@BingingWBabish) March 6, 2017