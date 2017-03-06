Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Cook the Chef’s Special Pollo a la Plancha From 2017 Best Picture Oscar Winner Moonlight

by at on

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to transform a few simple ingredients into the “Chef’s Special” pollo a la plancha from the 2017 Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight.

Chiron is prepared a Cuban classic in the movie I don’t really want to make fun of here in the description: Moonlight. Simple ingredients prepared simply often yield stunning results – will the chef’s special rise to the occasion?

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.