How to Cook the Chef’s Special Pollo a la Plancha From 2017 Best Picture Oscar Winner Moonlight

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to transform a few simple ingredients into the “Chef’s Special” pollo a la plancha from the 2017 Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight.

