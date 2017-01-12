Laughing Squid

How to Cook the Best Fish Tacos in the World From the Movie ‘I Love You, Man’

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to cook the best fish tacos in the world from the Paul Rudd and Jason Segel movie I Love You, Man. As Rea explains in the video, the tacos come from the real restaurant James’ Beach in Venice, California.

I Love You, Man is a timeless Rudd-Segel vehicle for comedy, romance, bromance, and for a few fleeting and beautiful moments, food porn. Fish tacos are shared amongst bros while they talk about about sex and stuff – don’t you deserve the same? Show your best male-friend how much you care with a plate full of these tacos today.

