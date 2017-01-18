Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Fauna Lamp, A Fun Flexible Rope Light That Can Be Easily Formed Into Different Shapes

by at on

Fauna 5

Italian creative house MID Studio has created the “Fauna Lamp“, a fun and functional light source with a flexible rope design that can easily be formed into different shapes in a safe and convenient manner. The lamp is available in different sizes/colors and can be purchased through CrowdyHouse or the designboom store.

It is made as a coil but it can be easily shaped to whatever shape. The direction of light is not the only aspect that can be adjusted: the lamp’s shape can be changed as well to create an exciting variety of aesthetical and functional solutions– from a table lamp to a floor lamp, from a wall light to a ceiling light. A coiled electric wire guarantees safety while also giving strength to the extraordinary materic aspect of the lighting fixture. A game of harmony and tension between the improbability of a cable and the plasticity of crystallized silhouettes.

Fauna

Fauna 4

images via MID Studio

via Contemporist

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.