“Brilliant Accidents” by Exurb1a explains how entropy and complexity have been competing since the beginning of the universe to lead the creation of humanity.

It’s misleading to make out entropy is just the universe’s tendency towards disorder. Like most things in physics, it’s much bigger than that, and more convoluted. But ‘winding down’ is a big part of it nevertheless. Order can also spontaneously rise out of entropy though, which was certainly news to me.