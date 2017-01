Parry Gripp‘s new song “Eat a Sandwich” promotes the virtues of sandwiches. The upbeat lyrics work well with the fun animation style for the video that includes dancing sandwiches and other types of food.

Awwwwwwww…

Eat a sandwich, eat a sandwich

Any kind of flavor, it doesn’t matter which!

Put a big piece of bread on each side

You’re in for a de-licious ride!