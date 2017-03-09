Custom Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Cornhole Game Table Equipped With Lights and Sounds

Hyperdyne Labs has created an impressive Star Wars Death Star trench run themed cornhole (bean bag toss) game table that comes equipped with awesome features, lights, sounds, and easter eggs.
image via Hyperdyne Labs
via Sci-Fi Design
by Justin Page at on
image via Hyperdyne Labs
via Sci-Fi Design
