Creative Employee Cooks Steaks on Her Desk With a Barbecue Made of Items Found Around the Office

In an amusing episode of her wonderfully crafty culinary series, a young woman who goes by the name Office Ono prepared a couple of steaks for herself and her boss on a homemade barbecue on her desk created from random items found in and around her workspace. Her first attempt was with a piece of slate that immediately broke with the heat, but luckily there was a handy tile from underneath a plant that worked perfectly fine.

Previously Office Ono prepared strips of beef with an iron and created homemade ramen noodles that she cleverly knitted into a soup.

