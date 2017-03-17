Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Creative Employee Cooks Steaks on Her Desk With a Barbecue Made of Items Found Around the Office

by at on

Fire

In an amusing episode of her wonderfully crafty culinary series, a young woman who goes by the name Office Ono prepared a couple of steaks for herself and her boss on a homemade barbecue on her desk created from random items found in and around her workspace. Her first attempt was with a piece of slate that immediately broke with the heat, but luckily there was a handy tile from underneath a plant that worked perfectly fine.

Slate Break

Tile

Previously Office Ono prepared strips of beef with an iron and created homemade ramen noodles that she cleverly knitted into a soup.

via reddit

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.