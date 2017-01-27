Laughing Squid

Color-Changing LED Shower Head

The Color-Changing LED Shower Head by Sky Innovations connects into your shower pipe and automatically changes the color (7 different colors) of the water coming out every 2 to 5 seconds. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $30.99 (61% off the retail price) with free shipping.

Turn your shower into a neon dream with this color-changing LED shower head. Connecting directly into your shower pipe – no batteries necessary – this shower head automatically changes color every 2-5 seconds, changing the water color with it. Maybe you didn’t think showering in the dark was advisable, but now you’re only going to want to shower in the dark.

– Changes between 7 colors automatically.
– Transforms your shower’s stream of water into a party.
– Installs easily without any batteries or additional tools needed.

