Designer Ryan Ma has created a very clever translucent sticker that can be placed on the front of the very distinctive charging case for a rather pricy set of Apple AirPods to disguise it as a much less expensive dental floss dispenser (just make sure the earbuds are covered as well).

via Gizmodo