Chewbacca Sings a Touching Rendition of Silent Night in His Native Shyriiwook Language

In honor of the holiday season and the release of Rogue One, the tough but lovable Chewbacca performed a touching rendition of the classic Christmas carol “Silent Night” in his native Shyriiwook.The effect was achieved through a montage created by the folks at How It Should Have Ended using Scott Andersen‘s very clever idea.

Merry Wookie Christmas from HISHE and James Covenant! The brilliant idea for “Chewbacca Sings Silent Night” was actually Scott Andersen and since then his audio has been shared many times, often without crediting him. You can download the original at the link above, or better yet support his genius by hiring him for web design. With Scott’s “blessing” and in honor of Christmas and Star Wars season, James Covenant (creator of the awesome Star Trek “Make It So” video) was inspired to create this new video for our channel to wish you all a very Star Wars Christmas!