Brad Pitt Is Going to ‘Liberate the Shit out of You’ in the Netflix Military Satire Film ‘War Machine’

Brad Pitt is going to “liberate the shit out of you” as General Glenn McMahon in the Netflix military satire War Machine. The film was written and directed by David Michôd and will be released on Netflix on May, 26 2017.

An absurdist war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

