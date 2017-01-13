Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Blooms 2, Hypnotizing 3D Printed Sculptures That Appear to Morph While Spinning Under Strobe Lights

by at on

In 2015, we wrote about “Blooms“, artist John Edmark‘s mesmerizing 3D sculptures that became animated when spun under a strobe light. Edmark has since followed up on this project with a new set of 3D sculptures entitled “Blooms 2” that also appear to magically morph under the same conditions. Edmark created the sculptures while at the Pier 9 Artists in Residence program at Autodesk in San Francisco.

Unlike a 3D zoetrope, which animates a sequence of small changes to objects, a bloom animates as a single self-contained sculpture. The bloom’s animation effect is achieved by progressive rotations of the golden ratio, phi (?), the same ratio that nature employs to generate the spiral patterns we see in pinecones and sunflowers. The rotational speed and strobe rate of the bloom are synchronized so that one flash occurs every time the bloom turns 137.5º (the angular version of phi).

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.