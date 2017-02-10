Laughing Squid

Two Curious Dogs Peek Outside Through a Clever Red Gate With Conveniently Placed Holes

Dog Noses

Two curious dogs behind a big red gate were able to watch what was going on outside of the confines of their yard through conveniently placed holes for their eyes and their adorably big noses.

via reddit, Archie McPhee’s Geyser of Awesome

