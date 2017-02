In a heavy episode of the Human Condition series by Great Big Story, they find out how the 60-year-old Nihang Sikh preacher Baba Avtar Singh from India is able to wear the world’s largest turban. He spends approximately 7 hours putting on his massive turban, which weighs nearly 200 pounds and is made up of about 2,116 feet of fabric.

A post shared by Great Big Story (@greatbigstory) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:30am PST