Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Artist Father Draws Colorful Pop Culture Characters on His Son’s School Lunch Bags

by at on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

California artist Dominick Cabalo (a.k.a. “DomNX“) has been drawing colorful pop culture characters on his son Nicholas’ school lunch bags for the past few years. Dominick also teamed up with the #HashtagLunchbag humanity service movement to help feed local communities with his beautiful custom lunch bags. His entire collection of awesome illustrations are available to view on Instagram.

“Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but in our house, lunch is the most creative.”

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

A post shared by DomNX – Artist (@domnx_art) on

Thanks Chip Beale!

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.