Artist Father Draws Colorful Pop Culture Characters on His Son’s School Lunch Bags

California artist Dominick Cabalo (a.k.a. “DomNX“) has been drawing colorful pop culture characters on his son Nicholas’ school lunch bags for the past few years. Dominick also teamed up with the #HashtagLunchbag humanity service movement to help feed local communities with his beautiful custom lunch bags. His entire collection of awesome illustrations are available to view on Instagram.
“Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but in our house, lunch is the most creative.”
Thanks Chip Beale!