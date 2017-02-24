An Everyday Hero Dresses as Spider-Man to Cheer up Sick Kids in Philips’ Touching Healthcare Ad

Philips teamed up with the Ogilvy & Mather London marketing agency last year to create a touching healthcare ad in Australia that follows an “Everyday Hero” who dresses up as Spider-Man and rushes to a local children’s hospital to wash windows and cheer up the precious sick kids. According to Branding.news and Eva Barrett, global head of brand marketing and communications at Philips, the ad was “inspired by true events and actions of Roger Corcoran, who has been cleaning windows the at Children’s Center of Mayo Clinic in Minnesota dressed as Spider-Man.”
