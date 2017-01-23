Laughing Squid

An Emotional Young Girl Cries Tears of Joy When She’s Surprised With a New Kitten

Nine-year-old Marley cries tears of joy when her mother surprises her with a new kitten that Marley has named Ella. Marley and Ella made a thank-you video after the original clip hit more than one million views.

via reddit

