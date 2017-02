Veritasium host Derek Muller visited Hyperloop One to see an electromagnetic quadcopter that demonstrates how magnetic levitation works.

Obviously this “quadcopter” is a demonstration device, showing how moving magnets over a conducting surface can generate levitation. It has not been optimized to minimize losses or be an efficient mode of transport. I still think it’s pretty cool. I’m used to seeing light things levitated by induced currents but not a 100+ lb machine.