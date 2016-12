Perhaps in honor of the New Year, the highly creative Leo Moracchioli of Frog Leap Studios in Oltedal, Norway growled out an appropriately menacing heavy metal version of the classic 1982 Europe song “The Final Countdown“, performing all the musical roles himself. Fans of Moracchioli’s work can support the future release of his songs on Patreon.

Here’s the original version of the song in all its hair-shaking, glam metal glory.