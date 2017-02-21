An Adorably Spunky Baby Skunk Climbs Over Coyote Peterson Before Morning Cardio Exercises

While visiting the Kids Saving the Rainforest organization in Costa Rica, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness spent time with an adorably spunky rescued baby striped hog-nosed skunk named Jungle who wasted no time getting to know the crew. Because Jungle’s musk glands are intact, Peterson took great care to not move so quickly as to scare her. After consuming a yummy hardboiled egg, Jungle was climbing all over Peterson and running circles around him while getting their cardio exercise.

Jungle” the skunk is as playful as they come and although she still has her musk glands fully intact there is no way she would actually “spray” the crew. She simply has way too much fun playing around!