An Adorable Rescued Baby Wombat Follows His Human Caretaker Everywhere He Goes

In December 2016, an adorable 4-month old baby wombat named George survived the car accident that killed his mother despite being in her pouch. Luckily, a kind stranger brought him to the Australian Reptile Park, where he captured the heart of conservationist Tim Faulkner. The feeling is absolutely mutual, as the ever-scurrying George likes to follow Faulkner wherever he goes.

After a heartbreaking start to life, things are finally looking up for George the wombat. In fact, slowing him down now seems like the biggest challenge!! At just 4 months of age, little George’s mum was hit and killed by a car. Thankfully a passer-by checked her pouch and discovered this tiny, scared face staring back at her. Suddenly alone in the world, George was brought to the Australian Reptile Park where General Manager Tim Faulkner became his new ‘fill-in’ family, providing him with the milk he needed and the cuddles he craved.

George may be able to return to the wild after in a few months per a National Geographic interview with park employee Amanda Woodbine.

“George has a strong possibility of being able to be release even after human contact. As wombats stay with mum until around 12 months, George has around 4 more months of being around humans before we start teaching him to be independent,”

A video posted by Tim Faulkner (@timswildlife) on Dec 23, 2016 at 2:14pm PST

via National Geographic