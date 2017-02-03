Adam Savage Paints and Modifies a Nerf Longstrike Rifle in a One Day Build for His Imgur Secret Santa

In another installment of One Day Builds, host Adam Savage made a custom paint job and modification of a Nerf Longstrike CS-6 rifle for his Imgur Secret Santa. Savage gave the rifle a more realistic and weathered look, replaced its internal mechanism with a more powerful spring, and added a working scope and bipod.

This past holiday, Adam took part in Imgur’s secret santa gift exchange, surprising a fan with a custom modded and painted Nerf rifle! For today’s One Day Build, Adam shows how he took the Nerf toy apart and put it back together with his functional and aesthetic improvements.