Acer Predator 21 X, A Gigantic 18lb $9000 High-Powered Gaming Laptop With a Curved 21″ Display

The Acer Predator 21 X is a gigantic high-powered gaming laptop with a curved 2560 x 1080 resolution 21″ display, an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards, and 64GB of RAM.

All that power comes at the cost of some portability though. The 21 X weighs in at 18lbs, and according to Business Insider, the battery can only be expected to last three to five hours. Even when plugged in the 21 X makes use of two power adapters to fuel its high-end immersive gameplay. The Acer Predator 21 X will be available North America in February 2017 starting at a price of $8,999.

Linus Gabriel Sebastian of LinusTechTips had the chance to examine the laptop at CES 2017.

Acer 21 X Open

Acer 21 X Closed

