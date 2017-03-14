A Wonderful Timelapses of the Pi Day Snowstorm

Ron Murphy made three wonderful timelapses of the snowfall during the “Pi Day” snowstorm.

Heavy snow event on March 14, 2017 as Nor’easter develops and moves up the east US coast. A persistent band of snow stayed over the house for most of the day. This video from all 3 cameras is from 2:00 am EDT to 8:24 am EDT.

IMPORTANT NOTE: both cameras are about 12 inches off the ground. At the end of the video the snow was about 19 inches. So there is a wall of snow between the camera and other stuff. Except for the last part which is attached to a window above the deck. Please note the time as well.

Images were taken every minute using a Raspberry Pi model B and model B+. Both pi/cameras were outside this time. Another Raspberry Pi Zero stuck to the window took the part with the trees. A forth Raspberry Pi was logging temperatures.