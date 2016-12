Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Adam Cox of Creatura has created “Ginger Cat vs The Paper Army 2,” a follow-up to his 2013 short film where a small paper army beefs up and goes to war with a villainous house cat for a second time.

Will they finally be torn to shreds? Or can the General lead his men to victory, against one of earth’s most deadly predators?