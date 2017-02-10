A Rescued Dog Gives His Newly Adopted Human a Big Side Hug While Sitting Next to Her on the Sofa



photo by Jamie Holt

A very relaxed and contented pit bull named Russ expressed his sincere appreciation for his new home by giving his newly adopted human Kayla Filoon a big side hug while sitting upright on the sofa. Filoon had been doing homework at the time.

And THIS right here people is why you should adopt!!! My niece and her newly adopted ACCT Philly dog of less than 2 weeks. Talk about being grateful. There are just no words to truly describe the sweetness in this photo.

Russ had been a resident of ACCT Philly where he was undergoing treatment for an eye and skin infection. Filoon often walked adoptable dogs as a volunteer. She always grew very fond of every dog she walked, but it was different with Russ – it was love at first sight. In an interview with Today, Filoon talked about how it all happened.

…[He was watching] as if he knew I was going to be his mommy one day. …he would not stop cuddling with me. I fell in love. …I knew it was meant to be. …He has not even been with me for two weeks yet, however the bond that we have is incredible. He does not leave my side.

via Today