A Realistic Human Controlled Robot Allosaurus Comes to Life and Sizes Up Strangers

Almost Daily Itoi News went behind the scenes and captured footage of a realistic human controlled robotic Allosaurus, created by ON-ART Corp. CEO Kazuya Kanemaru and his team, eerily lurking around and sizing them up while on set. Things take a turn for the worst when the dinos revolt against their trainers and cause a little trouble. Afterward, Almost Daily Itoi News interviewed Kazuya Kanemaru and found out that he has been developing and improving his amazing robot dinosaurs for the past 10 years.
via reddit