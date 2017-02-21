Laughing Squid

A Realistic Human Controlled Robot Allosaurus Comes to Life and Sizes Up Strangers

Almost Daily Itoi News went behind the scenes and captured footage of a realistic human controlled robotic Allosaurus, created by ON-ART Corp. CEO Kazuya Kanemaru and his team, eerily lurking around and sizing them up while on set. Things take a turn for the worst when the dinos revolt against their trainers and cause a little trouble. Afterward, Almost Daily Itoi News interviewed Kazuya Kanemaru and found out that he has been developing and improving his amazing robot dinosaurs for the past 10 years.

