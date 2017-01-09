“Ecology Shoes” are a pair of high platform shoes with vacuum cleaners built into the soles. They were on display CES 2017 by auto part company Denso who says the fashionable and functional shoes were the winner of an internal design competition.

Weird gadget alert! Vacuum shoes suck crumbs as you stroll https://t.co/TY1YHyvOwU pic.twitter.com/vLEWFTfZFZ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 6, 2017

The design is considerably more compact than inventor Colin Furze‘s “Hoover Shoes” that serve a similar function.

via USA Today