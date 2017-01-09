Laughing Squid

A Pair of High Platform Shoes With Vacuum Cleaners Built Into the Soles

“Ecology Shoes” are a pair of high platform shoes with vacuum cleaners built into the soles. They were on display CES 2017 by auto part company Denso who says the fashionable and functional shoes were the winner of an internal design competition.

The design is considerably more compact than inventor Colin Furze‘s “Hoover Shoes” that serve a similar function.

via USA Today

