A Journalist Interviews Two Reformed Zombies in the Funny Animated Comedy ‘Less Than Human’

Less Than Human is an animated comedy film, created by a team of third year character animation and CG students at The Animation Workshop in Denmark, that follows a journalist named Steve as he reports on a groups of reformed zombies in secluded camps. In the funny animation, Steve interviews a couple of interesting zombies and makes his final decision on whether or not they still pose a threat to society.

In the aftermath of a zombie outbreak, zombies are cured and exiled to secluded camps. There has been talk about rehabilitating post-zombies back into society. Steve, the journalist reporting on the case, thinks the zombies still pose a threat to society. He ventures into one of these camps to prove to the world that rehabilitation is out the question.